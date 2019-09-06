Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|184.74
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.2%. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
