Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 184.74 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.2%. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.