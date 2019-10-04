Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparison side by side

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 109,650,120.57% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 1,741,764,315.72% -37.3% -35.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.