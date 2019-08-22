Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.60 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 63.34% and its average target price is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.1% respectively. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.