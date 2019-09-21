Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.