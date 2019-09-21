Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|5
|142.60
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Summary
Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.