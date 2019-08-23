Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|19
|36.70
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 79.76%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alector Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Alector Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.
