Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 36.70 N/A -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 79.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Alector Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.