Artal Group Sa Trimmed Stake in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $5.95 Million; Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.30 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 73,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $207.72. About 10.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 434,434 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 31,507 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $42.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.