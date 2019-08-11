Artal Group Sa Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Has Boosted by $23.10 Million; As Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Valuation Declined, Botty Investors Lowered Its Position

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.24 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 29.25% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 22.80M shares traded or 1084.52% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 23/05/2018 – Nektar at Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID…; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 30/05/2018 – Syndax and Nektar Therapeutics Announce Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trial Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 08/05/2018 – NEKTAR INITIATES PHASE 1B CLINICAL STUDY OF NKTR-358; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 421,328 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.50M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $55.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

