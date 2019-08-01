Artal Group Sa Stake in Chimerix (CMRX) Cut by $1.00 Million; Truenorth Continues to Hold Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 303.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 21,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 28,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 7,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 10.37M shares traded or 65.20% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 2.88 million shares traded or 584.58% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,741 shares to 6,155 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,690 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares. 43,656 are held by Vision Capital Mngmt. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co owns 21,641 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 11.11M shares. 10,481 were reported by Institute For Wealth Management Lc. Westpac Banking reported 187,796 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma holds 5,640 shares. Element Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 7,949 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca holds 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 22,705 shares. Whitnell Co reported 0.06% stake. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 3,350 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.42M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.30M shares. Dt Invest Llc accumulated 0.43% or 47,510 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316. 30,000 Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares with value of $87,678 were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.70M shares. Redmile Grp Lc reported 3.54 million shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset Mngmt Ab reported 0.02% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 77,200 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 14,380 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Co accumulated 5.58 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 64,430 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 11,400 shares. 29,098 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 1,600 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 79,245 shares. American Int holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 29,852 shares. Gp One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 4,163 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,847 shares in its portfolio.