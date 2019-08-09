Artal Group Sa Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Upped by $13.95 Million as Valuation Declined; John Deere (DE) Market Valuation Rose While Markel Has Lowered Stake by $14.23 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.98. About 870,508 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.05 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 407,270 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,138 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 31,101 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 208,237 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 0.02% or 9,650 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,892 shares in its portfolio. Bb Biotech Ag reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Ghost Tree Lc has 3.8% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 700 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 2,025 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 7,666 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 30,137 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 342 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 350,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $31.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam completes NDA submission for Givosiran for AHP – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alnylam (ALNY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam Finds A New Partner For Its Next Phase – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alnylam Q4 Onpattro sales $12.1M – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36,450 shares to 461,618 shares, valued at $34.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How An Agribusiness ETF Is Dealing With The Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $916.51 million for 13.74 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.