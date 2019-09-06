Artal Group Sa Raised Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by $23.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Upped Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 1,873 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.24 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 263,748 shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 10/05/2018 – NEKTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 53C; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Substantial Unlocked Value In The NKTR-358 Franchise; 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID…; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Limited Com owns 13,405 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 91,011 were reported by Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Co. Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10,058 shares. 488,951 were accumulated by Schneider Cap Mgmt. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 262,721 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% or 32,852 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 68,061 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 20,808 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company has 6,599 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 51,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 137,214 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 76,591 shares.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “October 4th Options Now Available For Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: A Quiet One Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nektar Therapeutics – NKTR – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Nektar Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: CNC, NKTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.44M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 824,666 shares. 22,700 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Mgmt. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 141,701 shares. Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 474,057 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 792,043 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 14,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tobam has 640,547 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 250,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $70.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).