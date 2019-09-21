Artal Group Sa Lowered Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Holding by $600,000 as Stock Price Declined; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holding Increased by Harding Loevner Lp

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 360,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 889,534 shares traded or 44.85% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 8.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 billion, up from 8.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 875,954 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 51,145 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $464.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 98,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 62,639 shares. 38,494 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 52,453 shares. 4,250 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.24M shares. Citadel Lc holds 357,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research owns 11,165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 94,081 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 759,365 shares. Vanguard Inc has 1.93 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 13,895 shares. 398,400 were reported by Carlson Limited Partnership. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,371 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 350,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.