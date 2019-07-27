Artal Group Sa Lowered Its General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) Position by $92.50 Million; Stock Declined; Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Decreased Position

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10M, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM ESTABLISHES A NEW $2.0B 364-DAY FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 16/04/2018 – Assets of General Motors’ former Janesville facility to be auctioned as part of redevelopment; 31/05/2018 – GM: NEW: SoftBank Vision Fund, a prominent technology investment firm, will invest $2.25 billion in @GM’s @Cruise Automation autonomous vehicle operations; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Browns GM: No Legitimate Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 30/04/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Leafs announce Lou Lamoriello is out as GM; 08/05/2018 – Bridgestone Corporation Named 2017 General Motors Supplier of the Year; 27/03/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Proposed disposal of Sportsdata Limited and notice of GM

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 125,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,115 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 264,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 307,413 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 150,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $45.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 454,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,275 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 323,469 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.66% stake. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 30.56M shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 893,910 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 132,733 shares. Element Ltd Liability Com holds 68,796 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Com has 0.23% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 654,215 shares. Retail Bank Of The West holds 128,261 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1.03 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 8.02M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Convergence Investment reported 33,036 shares stake.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 477,472 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership reported 27,540 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). 331,528 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com holds 1.11% or 720,019 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,269 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.41% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 554,176 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc holds 391,474 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Whittier Co stated it has 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Profund Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,907 shares. Cwm holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 6 shares.