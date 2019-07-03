Artal Group Sa Lifted Its Position in American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) by $6.20 Million as Stock Declined; Ycg Upped Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184. About 1.20 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 4.77M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. 11,179 shares valued at $1.52M were sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M worth of stock or 46,233 shares. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of stock. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42 million. $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. On Monday, February 11 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance Commercial Bank holds 2,212 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Co reported 0% stake. Joho Limited Co reported 0.46% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Guardian Life Company Of America holds 0.01% or 632 shares. Mu Limited owns 39,400 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc holds 0.45% or 40,552 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 710 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tudor Et Al has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Invesco Limited holds 681,616 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il accumulated 0.19% or 33,089 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.1% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 27,576 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 120,845 shares stake.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $48.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 321,526 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 65,848 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 65,651 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Fjarde Ap reported 6,353 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 66,986 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Parkside National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 224,203 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 144 shares. Selz Cap Lc stated it has 190,000 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 21,301 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).