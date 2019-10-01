Artal Group Sa Increased Its Stake in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) by $800,000 as Market Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Courage Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.37 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.32. About 5.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 01/05/2018 – Match Drops After Facebook Announces Dating Features — Market Mover; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE VERIFICATION OF ID AND LOCATION FOR PEOPLE RUNNING ISSUE ADS, NOT JUST ELECTION ADS AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 06/04/2018 – Josh Constine: BREAKING: Facebook says an “Unsend” feature will launch for everyone in the next few months following backlash; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 302,354 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 17,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 6,740 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn. 47,756 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Renaissance Ltd holds 160,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,629 shares. Legal General Group Plc holds 17,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.15 million are owned by Opaleye Mgmt. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,727 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 110,720 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 13,769 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Goldman Sachs holds 933,502 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage holds 20,290 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 50,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.72 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

