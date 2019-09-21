Artal Group Sa Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Position by $72.00 Million; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Holding

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 246.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.04M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 3,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 118,425 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, down from 122,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 427 shares. Chatham Cap owns 18,612 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc accumulated 1.59% or 126,418 shares. Founders Mgmt Ltd holds 6,839 shares. Community Fin Service Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benin Mgmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,914 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gm Advisory, a New York-based fund reported 14,745 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va holds 1.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 154,111 shares. Maryland-based Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Highland Cap Management reported 167,377 shares stake. Hyman Charles D invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,478 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct owns 20,960 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,376 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ima Wealth owns 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,932 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 1.82% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Patten & Patten Tn holds 41,127 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200,176 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk invested in 1,178 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.12 million shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 8,549 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 12,133 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Transamerica Advisors Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,684 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.75% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 5,935 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 300,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.