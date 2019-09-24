Artal Group Sa Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Holding by $72.00 Million; Stock Price Declined; Sabal Trust Co Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.06 Million

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 19,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 593,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.51 million, down from 613,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 19.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 246.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.04 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.60 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 100,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $70.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 9,640 shares. First Finance Corporation In accumulated 0.43% or 11,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.31% stake. Cibc World Markets accumulated 170,786 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0.12% or 1.78 million shares. Camelot Portfolios holds 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 14,960 shares. 34,112 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 190,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6.28M were accumulated by Pnc Serv Gp Inc. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership reported 40,716 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma stated it has 27,836 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 7,800 were accumulated by Lateef Inv Lp. Franklin Res reported 15.36 million shares stake. Shelton Capital owns 29,065 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) to Acquire CloudCherry, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) to Deliver Accelerated GPU Services on Cloud for AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge accumulated 94,868 shares. New England & Retirement Inc has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 46,558 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Btr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,031 shares. Hamel has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,937 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% or 11,811 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 60,082 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Llc owns 41,152 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Inv Counsel Inc reported 217,906 shares stake. Moreover, Edmp has 1.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 8.15 million shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc owns 183,286 shares. New York-based M&R Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,989 shares to 228,260 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).