Artal Group Sa Holding in General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Knott David M Increased Its Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $640,000

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 3.79 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50 million shares as the company's stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10 million, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $52.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 7.18M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 36,630 shares valued at $998,534 was made by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc (Call) by 750,000 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.