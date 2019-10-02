Artal Group Sa Has Trimmed Its Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Call) (ALNY) by $21.60 Million as Share Price Declined; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake Held by Provident Investment Management Inc

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 88,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 726,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03M, up from 638,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 48,339 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ALNY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 296,748 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 20 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 270 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 966,044 shares. 3,734 are held by Allstate Corp. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 69,016 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 133,173 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research reported 5,121 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 52,291 shares. 496,548 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 664,837 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl has 500,947 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.14% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 38,533 shares. Healthcor Limited Partnership has 1.32% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 468,540 shares.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 EPS, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $46.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 2,493 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 22,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 169,531 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 99,073 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). S&T Bancorporation Pa has 242,559 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0% or 31,034 shares. Intll Grp Inc stated it has 37,321 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,705 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.06% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 1.08M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Wms Prtn Lc has 0.6% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Impact Limited Company has 0.74% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 62,919 shares. Dupont Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 37,694 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,086 shares to 335,829 shares, valued at $58.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,552 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).