Artal Group Sa Has Raised Medicines Co (MDCO) Stake; Generation Investment Management Llp Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Cut by $85.20 Million

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 1.99M shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Adds New Suppliers from South Africa and South Korea to its Growing Generic Manufacturing Network; 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Launched to Develop Harvard Base Editing Technology toward Precision Genetic Medicines; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD – FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2.1% TO RMB1.03 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q EPS 40c; 03/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDS NEW MEASURES TO MINIMISE RISK OF RARE BUT SERIOUS LIVER INJURY WITH ESMYA FOR FIBROIDS; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 27/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 535,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.10M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 105,458 shares to 11.73 million shares, valued at $528.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,519 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72M for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 70,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.