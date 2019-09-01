Artal Group Sa Has Raised Its Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $66.70 Million as Share Value Rose; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose While Kylin Management Has Upped Holding by $31.21 Million

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.84M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 104,254 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.4. About 1.28 million shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jana Partnersâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.