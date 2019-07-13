Artal Group Sa Has Lowered Stake in Chimerix (CMRX) by $1.00 Million; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Cut Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Position as Stock Value Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 534,025 shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 73.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.46 million market cap company. It closed at $3.69 lastly. It is down 20.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316 worth of stock. Shares for $64,800 were bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Opaleye Management has 0.56% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 960,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 64,430 shares. American International Gru owns 29,852 shares. Blackrock reported 3.22M shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 2,500 shares. 16,608 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 91,200 shares. 26,634 were reported by Leisure Management. D E Shaw And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 822,695 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.70 million shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Df Dent & invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Legal General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 14,700 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 34,399 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Group has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Bank Of The West holds 0.05% or 7,025 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,380 shares. Fmr reported 560,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 11,166 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,328 shares. 618 are owned by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Smithfield Trust owns 1,943 shares.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf by 16,767 shares to 69,791 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Small (IJR) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL).