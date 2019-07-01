Artal Group Sa Has Lowered Position in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $67.50 Million as Market Value Declined; Reaves W H & Company Trimmed Stake in At & T (New) (T) as Stock Value Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (T) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 588,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,234 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in At & T Inc. (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 17.00M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 27.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 581,500 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 72,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc by 3.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.