Artal Group Sa Has Lowered Its Stake in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $5.95 Million as Shares Rose; Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Share Price Declined While Sandhill Capital Partners Lifted Holding by $940,672

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 512,533 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $146.32. About 447,408 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abandoned by the UAE, Sudan’s Bashir was destined to fall – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. to seek execution for Illinois man in gruesome slaying of Chinese student – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fate Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Shefali Agarwal to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.45 million shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $76.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.88 million activity.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IFF Announces Vision 2021 and Confirms 2019 and Long-Term Guidance – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances May Be Overspending On M&A, Argus Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IFF Completes Buyout of Remaining Shares of Wiberg Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity.

