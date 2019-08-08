Artal Group Sa Has Lowered Chimerix (CMRX) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Sentinel Trust Company Lba Trimmed Its Position

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 265,862 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14 million shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,068 were reported by Pl Limited. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 2.55M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Northpointe Ltd Llc stated it has 83,465 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.66% or 187,483 shares. 20,798 are held by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Markston Interest Limited Liability owns 112,178 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Sonata Cap Group Inc owns 5,170 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 19,621 shares. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 494,518 shares. Kempner Mngmt holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 90,535 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 55,192 shares stake. Diamond Hill Mgmt owns 3.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10.18M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation holds 261,199 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Etf (EFA) by 164,649 shares to 240,603 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 29,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 7,273 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 77,200 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). 200,675 were reported by Qs Invsts Llc. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 14,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,600 shares. Opaleye Management Inc invested in 960,000 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 903 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 264,373 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 4,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc invested in 0.11% or 5.58M shares. Acadian Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 79,934 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).