Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Its Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $1.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Wedgewood Partners Boosted Its Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) as Valuation Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 404,002 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 531,397 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares to 630,014 shares, valued at $105.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 129,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,139 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Prtnrs holds 4.18% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 657,830 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 4,330 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 20,510 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 804,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset invested in 359,406 shares. Vision accumulated 1.26% or 51,939 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 392 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Co owns 3.05% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 1.06 million shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp reported 2,496 shares stake. State Street Corp stated it has 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 24,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 19,254 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 8,001 shares. Amica Retiree Tru owns 634 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. 2,914 shares valued at $265,189 were sold by Freeman Angela K. on Thursday, February 14. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr had bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9. LEMKE JAMES also sold $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $98,307 was sold by OBRIEN CHRIS.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.