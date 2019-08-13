Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holding by $6.36 Million; Gotham Asset Management Increases Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 454,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 979,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 83,942 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 85.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 122,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 264,781 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 142,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 272,654 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 2.30M shares. Bailard holds 13,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Bvf Il has invested 2.3% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 16,102 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 38,825 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 128,877 shares. Amer Gru accumulated 34,298 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Ltd Liability has 35,724 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 26,290 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 45,272 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.09% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 58,999 shares to 31,390 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 278,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,369 shares, and cut its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Duncker Streett & Com has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 2,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Telemus Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 5,554 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd invested in 17,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 72,519 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested in 889 shares. Nomura Inc owns 32,929 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Management Company reported 15,901 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Old Republic Intll Corp reported 1.32 million shares. 8,579 are held by Park National Oh. First Financial Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 48,134 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 80,000 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt accumulated 5,938 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.21 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.