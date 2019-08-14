Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 665,989 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 454,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 979,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 68,478 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BB&T Announces Redemption of Certain Depositary Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch US 1 Stocks to Buy Also Pay Big and Growing Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 52 shares. Cidel Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bartlett And Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Carroll Fin Associate reported 0.78% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Angelo Gordon & Lp has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Regions Fincl holds 0.61% or 1.14M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 26,896 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual owns 114,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 8,457 shares. Kempner Mngmt holds 1.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 40,384 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 1.82% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 355,592 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fdx Advisors Inc reported 72,144 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares to 51,705 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 2.50 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.05 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 659,334 shares. Caxton reported 0.21% stake. Acuta Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 328,825 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 20,182 shares. Bailard holds 0.01% or 13,100 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 241,113 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 96,414 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 5,077 shares. Moreover, Ra Llc has 1.55% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). American owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 34,298 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 653,279 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10,412 shares. Fosun Intll invested in 188,673 shares.