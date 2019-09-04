Artal Group Sa Has Increased Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Valuation Declined While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed by $379,056 Its Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 18.37M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. MARCH NEW VEHICLE SALES SEEN UP 0.4 PERCENT IN MARCH – J.D. POWER AND LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 10/05/2018 – FORD SEES RACING CREATING ‘ADVOCATES’ FOR THE FORD BRAND; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: FORD MOTOR WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD MOTOR CO. ISSUES TWO N.A. SAFETY RECALLS MAR; 01/05/2018 – FORD MONTHLY SALES CALL HAS ENDED; 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 15/03/2018 – Ford aims for `freshest line-up in the US’ by 2020; 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 21/03/2018 – Ford Branding Chief Musa Tariq Is Leaving Auto Maker

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 209,356 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 131,925 are held by Narwhal Capital Mgmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 206,300 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 36,045 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 151,860 shares. First Natl Trust reported 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 191,404 shares. Axa stated it has 0.22% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc owns 36,000 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc invested in 0.02% or 25,052 shares. Pitcairn holds 14,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com stated it has 9.53 million shares. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De holds 1.01% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 942 shares to 2,756 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of stock. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.92 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 70,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.