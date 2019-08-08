Artal Group Sa Has Increased By $13.95 Million Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake; Aptiv Plc Ordinary Shares (APTV) Shorts Lowered By 7.74%

Aptiv Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:APTV) had a decrease of 7.74% in short interest. APTV’s SI was 8.97 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.74% from 9.72M shares previously. With 1.60M avg volume, 6 days are for Aptiv Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:APTV)’s short sellers to cover APTV’s short positions. The SI to Aptiv Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.51%. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 267,121 shares traded. Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has declined 5.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical APTV News: 27/04/2018 – Dir Frissora Disposes 253 Of Aptiv PLC; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Aptiv Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Aptiv Sees 2018 Sales $13.95B-$14.35B; 07/05/2018 – Fjarde AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits GoDaddy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Management Buys 1.5% Position in Aptiv

Artal Group Sa increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 150,000 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Artal Group Sa holds 450,000 shares with $42.05 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $10.38B valuation. The stock increased 2.84% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.79. About 470,461 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,200 shares. 683 Mgmt Llc invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Bb Biotech Ag has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 558,305 are owned by Northern Trust. Strs Ohio owns 1,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 58,073 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 28,784 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 14,573 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 8.66M shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 4,527 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested in 19,981 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 20,043 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Artal Group Sa decreased Autolus Therapeutics Plc stake by 25,000 shares to 450,000 valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 750,000 shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

