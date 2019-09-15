Artal Group Sa Has Decreased Its Xencor (XNCR) Holding by $9.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Valuation Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $802,452

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.26M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 251,194 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69M shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 182,444 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Main Street Lc, a California-based fund reported 6,350 shares. Mufg Americas reported 4,181 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mai holds 0.02% or 1,464 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 13,800 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 79,661 shares. Centurylink Investment Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 22,465 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.78% or 6,691 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 16,632 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 15,109 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. Regal Investment Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,092 shares. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Comm Inc Ma holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 9,030 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 10,915 are held by Ima Wealth Incorporated.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Bros Advisors LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 428,120 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership reported 29,602 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Primecap Co Ca reported 7.45 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 22,139 shares. Amer Gru holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 30,083 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 8,093 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 4.32 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 30,704 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 30,283 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 8,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 17,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $978,109 activity.