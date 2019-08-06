Artal Group Sa Has Cut Holding in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $67.50 Million; Zix Com (ZIXI) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 29.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1.16M shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $42.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.