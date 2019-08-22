Artal Group Sa Has Cut Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake By $12.00 Million; Putnam Investments Lifted Union Bankshares (UBSH) Stake By $560,000

Artal Group Sa decreased Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)’s stock rose 107.05%. The Artal Group Sa holds 2.00M shares with $48.76M value, down from 2.50M last quarter. Array Biopharma Inc now has $10.68B valuation. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Putnam Investments Llc increased Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) stake by 43.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 17,500 shares as Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)'s stock 0.00%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 57,800 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 40,300 last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now has $2.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 69,724 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 133,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 49,963 shares. Oak Associate Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Systematic Financial Management LP has 359,494 shares. 8,751 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 5,140 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 17,101 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 876 shares. Amer Intll Gru Inc accumulated 49,133 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 98,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 349,720 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 435 were reported by Captrust Financial. 59,621 were accumulated by Davenport Co Limited Co.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:AUB – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Change Name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Corporation Names Ronald L. Tillett Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve Union Bankshares Corporation Acquisition of Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Access National Bank – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) stake by 8,895 shares to 199,961 valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altisource Portfolio Sol (NASDAQ:ASPS) stake by 940,374 shares and now owns 495,732 shares. Cl A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 288,951 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 18,981 shares. Bvf Il stated it has 3.42M shares or 9.34% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 415 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd Llc De invested in 70,175 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 33,019 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 396,675 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 2.06M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 850,637 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 43 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Among 5 analysts covering Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Array Biopharma has $4800 highest and $23 lowest target. $39.20’s average target is -18.08% below currents $47.85 stock price. Array Biopharma had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann downgraded Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Leerink Swann has “Market Perform” rating and $4800 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 13. J.P. Morgan maintained Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) rating on Thursday, March 14. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Array BioPharma (ARRY) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Array BioPharma (ARRY) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : TVIX, SNE, UAA, QQQ, AMD, CMO, SQQQ, PG, NOK, UA, ARRY, TQQQ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Artal Group Sa increased Cytomx Therapeutics Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nio Inc (Call) stake by 750,000 shares and now owns 1.75 million shares. Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) was raised too.