Artal Group Sa Has Boosted Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $3.98 Million; Mill Road Capital Management Upped Its Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Position

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.00M market cap company. It closed at $2.12 lastly. It is up 34.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $150.19. About 394,330 shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Prudential Financial invested in 2,390 shares. Artal Group reported 0.81% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.17% or 126,813 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Ameriprise has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Kistler invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 8.31 million shares. Bamco holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 430,570 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 4.57 million shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,085 shares.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Acquires MAPADOC Nasdaq:SPSC – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) 287% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals And The OmniAb Platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $69,019 activity.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medtronic Receives FDA Nod for SelectSite Catheter System – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Huttig’s general counsel to exit – St. Louis Business Journal” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yankees DH Edwin Encarnacion lands on IL with right wrist fracture after Red Sox HBP – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes Private Placement, Extends Period to Exercise Warrants and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.