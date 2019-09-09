Artal Group Sa Has Boosted Position in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) as Stock Declined; Matthews International Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Netease (NTES) by $2.24 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 9,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 164,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.67 million, up from 154,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.24 million shares traded or 83.49% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 2.10M shares as the company's stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.36 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 5.01 million shares traded or 50.38% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl reported 581,969 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.02% or 169,001 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 122,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Us National Bank De accumulated 3,245 shares. Redmile Grp Lc owns 19.62 million shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 2.33 million were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Com. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 2.03 million shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Elk Creek Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 536,208 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 4.89M shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division accumulated 29,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,796 activity.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fanhua Inc by 1.26 million shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,996 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).