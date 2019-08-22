Artal Group Sa Has Boosted By $4.70 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Holding; Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Shorts Up By 2.04%

Artal Group Sa increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) stake by 18.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 100,000 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Artal Group Sa holds 650,000 shares with $31.01 million value, up from 550,000 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) now has $78.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 959,387 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had an increase of 2.04% in short interest. MPB's SI was 40,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.04% from 39,300 shares previously. With 19,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)'s short sellers to cover MPB's short positions. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 407 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 20.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500.

Artal Group Sa decreased General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) stake by 2.50M shares to 1.00 million valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts Incorporated accumulated 258,707 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability owns 1,654 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 35,245 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 40,950 shares stake. Windward Ca stated it has 37,860 shares. Old Republic Corporation owns 0.77% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 598,000 shares. Accredited Invsts stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealth Architects Limited Company reported 6,286 shares. Blume Capital Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2,355 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5,114 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 14,392 were reported by Curbstone Financial. Two Sigma Ltd Llc accumulated 4,444 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.96% or 888,981 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 16.90% above currents $47.69 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 13.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 26 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $171,273 activity. $4,508 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was bought by Moisey Robert J on Friday, March 29. 122 shares were bought by Klinger Robert E, worth $2,989. 20 shares valued at $499 were bought by Abel Robert A on Friday, June 28. 200 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares with value of $4,990 were bought by Boyer Steven T. Grubic Robert C had bought 204 shares worth $4,998. MOWERY THEODORE W bought $1,996 worth of stock. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Specht William A III bought $24,640.