Artal Group Sa Decreased Position in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by $900,000; As Qualys (QLYS) Share Price Declined, Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Stake by $395,415

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 452,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.45M, down from 457,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 231,666 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 68,848 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 50,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 52.38% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91M for 52.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc. by 58,165 shares to 495,079 shares, valued at $34.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 198,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Systems Technology In.

