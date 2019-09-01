Artal Group Sa Decreased Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) Stake; Mairs & Power Has Decreased By $5.54 Million Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake

Artal Group Sa decreased Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NKTR)’s stock declined 10.05%. The Artal Group Sa holds 100,000 shares with $3.36 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Nektar Therapeutics (Call) now has $3.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.31M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 30/05/2018 – Syndax and Nektar Therapeutics Announce Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trial Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: First Trial Is Expected to Start in the 2H

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 16.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 53,284 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 264,208 shares with $27.49 million value, down from 317,492 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $301.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Optimum Inv reported 173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 540,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 262,783 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 14,552 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs accumulated 7,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 577,500 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 43,564 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 734,445 are owned by Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt. Invesco invested in 0.02% or 2.02 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 257,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 28,862 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 41,397 shares.

Artal Group Sa increased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) stake by 200,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 125,000 shares. Cytomx Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $7900 highest and $2100 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 106.77% above currents $17.57 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, August 9. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) earned “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) stake by 9,960 shares to 275,909 valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Assoc Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) stake by 27,561 shares and now owns 2.61M shares. Hub Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:HUBG) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.35% below currents $120.23 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 365,605 shares stake. The Korea-based Pension has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 62,397 shares. Markston International Limited Liability owns 51,033 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability Co has invested 2.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 1.52M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Grp has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,888 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 14,267 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Wilshire Secs Management accumulated 2,200 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grassi Invest Management accumulated 116,500 shares. Barry Lc reported 2,822 shares. Korea Inv has 1.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

