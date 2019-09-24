Artal Group Sa Decreased Its Stake in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $6.00 Million; Winfield Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR)

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 2.63 million shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 587,035 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 1,107 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has 4,647 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jlb & Associate Inc reported 7,081 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.88M shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.23% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kames Public Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.05% or 34,284 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 92 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.07% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sterling Cap Limited Liability stated it has 41,050 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 52,280 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,431 shares stake. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 200,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $15.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FATE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 56.35 million shares or 1.58% more from 55.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 136,434 were reported by Alps Advisors. Tekla Capital Management accumulated 24,379 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% stake. First Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 134,388 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 25,449 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 20,423 shares. Millennium accumulated 175,405 shares. Principal Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 80,544 shares. Redmile Group Ltd Com invested in 10.36 million shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1,425 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 24,751 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 8,673 shares.