Artal Group Sa Decreased Its Agios Pharmaceuticals (Call) (AGIO) Position by $4.90 Million; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stock Price Rose, Md Sass Investors Services Lowered Position

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (AGIO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 66,274 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Agios to Present New Clinical Data from its IDH Programs at ASCO; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 243,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 279,175 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, down from 522,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 161,705 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.61 million for 13.34 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.08% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 30,762 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.62% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ancora Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 15,494 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 519,885 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Blackrock Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 130,311 are owned by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 44,939 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Llc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 106,958 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 3,796 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 3,931 shares.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Deserves Better – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security: Acquisition-Fueled Growth May Be Coming To An End – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold AGIO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 18,377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De has 79,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.04% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). North Star Asset Management Inc owns 5,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6.81 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Comerica Savings Bank reported 18,738 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 68,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 17,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 10,472 shares. 85,207 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Fosun accumulated 61,652 shares or 0.2% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co reported 90,295 shares.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agios Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Down 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/10/2019: XERS,NKTR,PHR,AGIO – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: NKTR,PHR,AGIO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.90 earnings per share, down 16.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. After $-1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.60% negative EPS growth.