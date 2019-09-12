Artal Group Sa Cut Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $2.58 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding by $2.69 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.45M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 159,808 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 1438.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,660 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $170.65. About 1.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 51,870 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 12,138 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc. Centurylink Invest Mgmt holds 7,889 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Marietta Invest Prns Lc holds 11,456 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 14,762 are owned by Weik Cap Mngmt. South State reported 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Violich Capital Mgmt has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 71,600 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.22% or 418,486 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nbt National Bank N A Ny stated it has 11,687 shares. 521 are held by Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maple Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,147 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 2,581 shares to 1,430 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 20,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.00M shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $31.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 14,811 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Fred Alger Management holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 0.02% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,408 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 1,500 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 1.21M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 58,123 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 269,790 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Driehaus Capital Management holds 0.9% or 277,396 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 2,635 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Lc stated it has 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ubs Asset Americas reported 21,877 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $96.28 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC also sold $71.27M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Wednesday, July 17.