Artal Group Sa Cut Its Epizyme (EPZM) Position by $1.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Bokf Has Increased Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $2.38 Million as Share Value Rose

Bokf increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 16,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 94,784 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.55 million, up from 78,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 4.65M shares traded or 105.15% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 819,286 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 735,988 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Citigroup holds 0% or 68,416 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc reported 16,727 shares stake. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 134,337 shares. 119,562 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 279,362 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 4.38M were reported by Nea Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication, a New York-based fund reported 19,570 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com holds 32,817 shares. Artal Gp Sa holds 0.84% or 1.65 million shares. 32,192 were reported by Spark Inv Ltd Co.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 320 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). National Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company holds 0.81% or 48,118 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability reported 1,989 shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 80,550 shares. 201,043 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com. Lateef Inv Management Lp owns 223,761 shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested in 9,347 shares. Andra Ap reported 45,900 shares stake. Monetary Mgmt Group accumulated 1,550 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0.5% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 50,340 shares. 31,592 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Wright Service holds 2,370 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 0.04% or 2,052 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 2.22M shares.

