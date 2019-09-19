Artal Group Sa Cut Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Call) (ALNY) Holding by $21.60 Million as Stock Declined; As Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Stock Rose, Boston Advisors Lifted Holding by $2.32 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ALNY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 647,879 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 31.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 8,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 36,215 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, up from 27,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $287.83. About 2.82 million shares traded or 44.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Company invested in 5,092 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Castleark Limited Liability Company has 0.96% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Private Wealth Prns has 1.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 33,314 shares. 64,844 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Liability. Cognios Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Invesco Limited reported 0.3% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg invested in 0.41% or 1.72M shares. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mengis Cap has 2.49% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 30,819 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Liability has 530,334 shares. Condor Management reported 4,690 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation reported 203,914 shares. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 72,736 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,253 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.36% stake.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5,246 shares to 26,809 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,732 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 earnings per share, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3,734 shares. Sector Gamma As owns 71,900 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Rhenman & Asset accumulated 0.65% or 81,550 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 13,797 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 492,175 shares or 0.02% of the stock. World invested in 137,700 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,042 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 30,724 shares. Prudential reported 87,674 shares stake. 683 Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 2.24% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).