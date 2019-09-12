Artal Group Sa Cut By $750,000 Its Agenus (AGEN) Stake; JERONIMO MARTINS 13.50 CV PFD ORDINARY S (JRONF) Sellers Decreased By 7.6% Their Shorts

Artal Group Sa decreased Agenus Inc (AGEN) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa sold 250,000 shares as Agenus Inc (AGEN)’s stock declined 4.74%. The Artal Group Sa holds 2.50 million shares with $7.50M value, down from 2.75M last quarter. Agenus Inc now has $425.67 million valuation. It closed at $3.1 lastly. It is down 29.57% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in Agenus; 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Agenus; 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Agenus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 08/05/2018 – AGENUS: ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY NOT AVAILABLE; 07/05/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $52.3 MLN AND $60.2 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 RESPECTIVELY

JERONIMO MARTINS 13.50 CV PFD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:JRONF) had a decrease of 7.6% in short interest. JRONF’s SI was 345,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.6% from 373,900 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 346 days are for JERONIMO MARTINS 13.50 CV PFD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:JRONF)’s short sellers to cover JRONF’s short positions. It closed at $16.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $10.95 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Food Distribution, Specialised Retail, and Agro Business. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 2,722 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 153 stores in the drugstore sector under the Hebe banner, including an Apteka Na Zdrowie pharmacy in Poland, as well as 221 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.20, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGEN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 93.71 million shares or 114.53% more from 43.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 149,824 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 668 shares. 207,300 were accumulated by Swiss State Bank. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,675 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 92,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 21,464 shares. 2.50M were accumulated by Artal Group Sa. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). 444,680 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 1,000 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 32,766 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Artal Group Sa increased Translate Bio Inc stake by 150,000 shares to 750,000 valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL) was raised too.

Analysts await Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, down 48.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Agenus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% negative EPS growth.