Artal Group Sa Cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Call) (ALNY) Position by $21.60 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Store Cap (STOR) Valuation Rose, Green Street Investors Has Lifted by $1.07 Million Its Stake

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 287,720 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ALNY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 310,013 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating CNS Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 350,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 EPS, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 19,981 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 241,762 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Limited Liability reported 2.28% stake. Us Bancshares De holds 628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 390,662 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 11,780 shares. Shell Asset Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 5,692 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 14,145 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 5.24 million shares stake. Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Putnam Investments Ltd holds 80,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $156.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 15,600 shares to 71,400 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited has 100,995 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. 632,547 were accumulated by Sei Invests. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 80,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 107 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 379,427 shares stake. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 13.88 million shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.26% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 98,417 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 6,636 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 86,008 shares in its portfolio. C Group Holdings A S invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 6,315 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 490,184 shares. 906,058 are owned by Advisory Research.

