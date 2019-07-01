Artal Group Sa Boosted Holding in American Airls Group (Call) (AAL); Reaves W H & Company Position in Southern Co Com (SO) Lifted by $29.66 Million as Share Value Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 581,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00M, up from 831,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 2.52M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 6,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.00 million shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 218,631 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 77,751 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd reported 35,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.34M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moody National Bank & Trust Division invested in 357 shares or 0% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 207,482 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Fin Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 96,302 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JetBlue says American-Qantas partnership would reduce competition – Dallas Business Journal” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines Stock Has Some Hope on the Horizon – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing American Airlines (AAL) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s 737 MAX Update, ALK & JBLU’s Bullish Q2 Views – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 90,942 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. Lantrip Mark also sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,812 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 147,161 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc invested in 9,037 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 41,508 shares. Monetary Management Gp Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Acg Wealth holds 14,550 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 276,644 shares. Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 92,540 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 23,400 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 650,562 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.17M shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,694 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company owns 19,304 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Financial Architects invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fincl Mgmt reported 4,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 11,135 shares to 325,520 shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB) by 625,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Share Price Is Down 25% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 61% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.