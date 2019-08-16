Artal Group Sa Boosted Holding in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $66.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Increased by $2.87 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 672.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 68,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,429 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 10,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 8.61M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Tops M&A Bank Rankings in Booming Nordic Market; 08/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 1); 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – TITAN COMPANY LTD TITN.NS : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT ; RAISES TP TO 1065 RUPEES FROM 1050 RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY; 26/04/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 430 FROM DKK 425; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reports record first-quarter profit and revenue; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Morgan Stanley launches Hunterstown B loan

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.45M shares as the company's stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.84M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 220,038 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 497,700 shares. Australia-based Platinum Invest Management Limited has invested 0.06% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 124,486 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 77,426 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 284,624 shares. Foresite Capital Management Ii Limited Liability Company owns 188,602 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 1.84M shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 519,346 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 4,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alkeon Capital Mgmt holds 843,950 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 1.65 million were reported by Artal Group Sa. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 128,900 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 345,504 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 5,646 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reported 5,987 shares stake. Caxton Associate Lp stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.18% or 816,294 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 2.64M shares. Ejf Llc has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Marathon Trading Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,300 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.28% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Iowa-based At Bancshares has invested 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 583 were accumulated by Horrell Capital Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 175,105 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 14,195 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8,206 shares to 1,188 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Food Group Company by 17,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,992 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).