Artal Group Sa Boosted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Among 7 analysts covering Factset Research (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Factset Research has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -8.38% below currents $272.09 stock price. Factset Research had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Thursday, June 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $30000 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 27. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 26. See FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) latest ratings:

Artal Group Sa increased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 150,000 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Artal Group Sa holds 1.15M shares with $45.71 million value, up from 1.00M last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $717.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.61 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 32.01 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.16% or 243,676 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 27 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 11,397 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 599 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate has invested 0.34% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Bbva Compass Savings Bank stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 0.12% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 20,325 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership reported 150 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 57,259 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Cookson Peirce And Com Inc reported 1,805 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,188 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FactSet Declares Dividend NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DataRobot Launches its First AI Investment Workflow with FactSet – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FactSet: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.46% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $272.09. About 249,771 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 19/04/2018 – EUR/CHF Rises Above 1.20 For First Time Since January 2015 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Atara (ATRA) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Has Slumped in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Artal Group Sa decreased Denali Therapeutics Inc stake by 100,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity. DOBMEIER ERIC also bought $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares.