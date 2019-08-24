Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Upped Its Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Stake by $5.15 Million; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 9,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 28,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 206,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 612,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 406,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 382,943 shares traded or 106.35% up from the average. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The New Gold Standard: Expanding Access to Precious Metals Data – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-096 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuvectra® Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Want To Invest In Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 85,457 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 42,803 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 384,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,355 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 125,896 were reported by Invesco Limited. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) or 1.29M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Alps Advsrs reported 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 44,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spark Mgmt Ltd invested in 40,370 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.04% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Parkside Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 204,682 shares to 152,798 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 397,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain News: Why IRM Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain: This 7.1% Yielding Blue-Chip Could Be Your Ticket To A Rich Retirement – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.