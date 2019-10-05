Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Upped Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding by $26.08 Million; First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Raised Position

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) by 98.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 151,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 76,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 214,218 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 566,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.07 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 1.08 million shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. TROTTER JOHNNY had bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830 on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438. 670 shares were bought by Denny Michael B., worth $19,939. Shares for $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 36,894 shares to 56,885 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A (NYSE:RL) by 27,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,613 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 18,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bokf Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Citigroup stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 36,042 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Llc has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Stifel Corporation invested in 0.01% or 90,680 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 1.25M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 23,400 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 21,543 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 50,851 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 300 shares. Tortoise Investment Llc holds 286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.29 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 11,860 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts has 0.02% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 80,627 shares. 836,814 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd. Jefferies Group Ltd stated it has 9,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Com reported 0.12% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 131,655 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Mackenzie reported 106,510 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 19,797 shares. 1.98M were reported by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 41,598 shares.

