Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Position in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) by $6.67 Million; Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Upped Its Holding

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 155,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 910,922 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.83M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 116,059 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 109,930 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 18,769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,130 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Cs Mckee LP owns 0.08% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 21,600 shares. 374,010 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. 732 were reported by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc). 1.01M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. 19,663 were reported by Bbt Cap Mngmt Lc. Cadinha & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 6,390 shares. 541,638 are owned by Schroder Management Group Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 253 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 780 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Company reported 1.15% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Meeder Asset Management reported 15,363 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America First Multifamily In (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 176,783 shares to 237,487 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 571,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cheesecake Factory’s Misleading ROIC Calculation Is Today’s Filing Season Find – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Stay Away from Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2017.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $203,685 activity. Ames Edie A bought 750 shares worth $31,635.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.55 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 64 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 647,332 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc owns 162,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Company Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 110,766 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 2.59 million shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,875 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0.4% or 71,025 shares. Moreover, Etrade Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 8,573 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America accumulated 0.18% or 36,966 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 216,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.14% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 9,283 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 328,559 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Highwoods Prices $400 Million of 3.050% Notes Due 2030 NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Sun Belt Office REITs, Too – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute – GlobeNewswire” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods to Develop Virginia Springs II in Nashville – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.